Leeds Light Night 2018: Here is everything you need to know

Leeds Light Night is one of the UK's largest annual arts and light festivals which is held to celebrate diverse and blossoming creativity.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's event:

All Light Night events are free of charge, however, officialfestivalguides are available to buy for 2. By purchasing these guides helps to keep Light Night as a free event.

What is Light Night?

It is made up from 60 incredible art events across ten zones around the city centre.

It is made up from 60 incredible art events across ten zones around the city centre.

When is Light Night?

Light Night takes place across two nights from Thursday, October 4 to Friday, October 5 between 6pm and 11pm.

Light Night takes place across two nights from Thursday, October 4 to Friday, October 5 between 6pm and 11pm.

What can I expect to see?

Local, national and international artists will transform some of the most well know indoor and outdoor landmarks in Leeds using unique artwork and enticing performances.

Light Night will including large scale light projections, interactive art works, music, dance and street performances.

How much does it cost to attend?

The guides will help make the most of the nights with maps and information about every artwork and interactive events.

The guides will help make the most of the nights with maps and information about every artwork and interactive events.

Do I need to book tickets for events?

It is not compulsory to book tickets, however as some events have limited space you may wish to book a ticket to avoid disappointment

Is the event suitable for children?

Light Night is child friendly, however if a particular event is not suitable for children it will be specified in the listings online or in the official festival guide.

What is the theme of Light Night 2018?

Progression and innovation are the themes of this years event.

To begin the celebrations of the themes, an illuminated parade will take place to celebrate social change as it has been 100 years since women got the vote.

What will be the highlights this year?

A spectacular abstract digital projection, by Spanish projection artists Hotaru Visual Guerrilla, will appear on the walls of Leeds Civic Hall.

Giant illuminated humanoids will be installed rooftops and public spaces around the Victoria Zone.

Leeds library will host the celebration of Leeds Suffragettes, Leonora Cohen and Mary Gawthorpe.

See the firebreathing dragon, which tales from hundreds of years ago speak of, as it is awoken on the walls of the Queens Hotel

What toilet and baby changing facilities will be available?

Toilets, accessible toilets and baby changing facilities will be available in indoor locations.

In Millennium Square the public toilets and disabled toilets will also be open. Baby changing facilities will also be available on Millennium Square at the Leeds City Councils mobile Changing Places Toilets.

Will there be places to eat and drink?

There will be many places across the city where food and drink can be purchased. You can explore Light Night Bites, a delicious food market on Cookridge Street and Millennium Square, which offers an exciting range of cuisines from around the world.

Street food will also be available from other tasty locations such as Kirkgate Market and Trinity Kitchen.

There will also be a diverse range of Leeds city centres bars and restaurants will be open for you to explore.

Where will I be able to receive information on the night?

There will be various information points around the city centre, including Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Briggate.

Official festival guides, which contain all the information you need, will also be available to buy from these areas.

Staff and volunteers will also be across the city centre to offer you information and advice.

What happens if the weather is bad on the days of the event?

Those who are attending have been advised to dress suitably for the outdoor and for all potential weathers conditions.

If the weather conditions are extreme, some events may unfortunately be forced to postpone or cancel.