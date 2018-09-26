Here’s how to help keep Light Night Leeds a free event

Light Night Leeds 2018 is gearing up to be bigger, bolder and brighter than ever before.

The two night event will transform some of the city’s most recognisable indoor and outdoor spaces with spectacular artworks and captivating performances by artists.

2017: Light Night in Leeds.

This year the theme is progress and innovation kicking off with a vibrant illuminating parade and 100 years of social change since some women were given the vote.

When is Light Night?

Thursday, October 4 and Friday, October 6 from 6pm until 11pm.

How many arts event make up Light Night Leeds?

More than 60 arts events across ten zones in the city centre; from large-scale light projections and interactive artworks, to music, dance and street performances.

How can you help keep Light Night a free event?

Pick up a festival guide for £2. It features everything you need to know about what’s happening, with full colour maps and information about every artwork and interactive event. All proceeds from sales of the guide go directly into supporting the event