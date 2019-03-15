Leeds Kitty Cafe share CCTV images of thief who broke in and stole donations

Leeds Kitty Cafe have shared CCTV images of the man who smashed his way in and stole donation boxes and staff tips.

The thief broke a window at the Kirkgate cafe in the early hours of the morning before raiding the reception area.

The Leeds Kitty Cafe thief was caught on CCTV.

A Facebook post which contained the images read: “Meet the person who thinks it is okay to steal our donation boxes in Leeds and leave tens of thousands of pounds of damage in the process!”

It encouraged anyone with information to contact West Yorkshire Police or the cafe, who will pass on details.

Holly Cousins, Duty Manager of the Kitty Cafe, said earlier today: "We're deeply upset but the cats are all fine, that's the main thing.”

The damage following the break-in at Leeds Kitty Cafe.

The Kitty Cafe posted a photo this afternoon of the team back in work.

It read: “Thank you for all the love and support we have had from all of you, it has brought me to tears to see how much love there is for us!

“Thank you also to our wonderful team, most of whom came in on their day off because they are just that dedicated to the cats! We could not do what we do without you all!!”

A JustGiving page has been set up by the cafe to help the team get back on their feet.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 7am today (15/3) police received reports of a burglary at Kitty Café, in Kirkgate, Leeds.

"A window had been smashed in the early hours of this morning and donations boxes and till drawers stolen.

"The scene is due to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing."

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 253 of March 15 or crime reference 13190135558.”