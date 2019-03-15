BMW seized by police in Middleton after driver stops for an ice cream

A driver in Middleton got more than they bargained for after stopping in the middle of a busy road to get an ice cream.

The driver stopped in the middle of a busy road before hopping out to get an ice cream, but hadn't banked on West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit (RPU) being nearby.

They then got back in the car and drove past the nearby officers before being stopped, according to a tweet from the RPU.

The BMW was seized by the police and the driver reported for having no insurance.

