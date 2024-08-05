A senior imam in Leeds has welcomed emergency security measures for mosques after scenes of disorder across the country.

Qari Asim MBE, the prayer leader at the Makkah Mosque on Thornville Road, said that Muslims were left feeling “terrified” as places of worship were targeted in cities including Liverpool, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Protesters were seen engaging in violence at planned demonstrations that followed the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport on Monday (July 29).

Senior imam Qari Asim MBE has welcomed emergency security measures for mosques after scenes of disorder across the country. | Simon Hulme

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday announced that police and councils could ask for rapid security to deployed if needed following the targeting of mosques in some parts of the country.

Mr Asim said: “We welcome the announcement and feel that mosques do require added protection. Hopefully, it will be granted immediately when it is needed.

“I hope this goes towards making people feel safer in places of worship and providing reassurance.”

He said that “blatant Islamophobic slurs expressed by far-right protestors” have caused significant concern in the community.

“It has made people feel unwelcome and unsafe,” he said. “Chants like 'go back home' and 'you don't belong here' make people feel terrified. This is their home.

“To hear people say that others are not welcome in this country is absolutely and utterly repugnant, and very painful.”

Mr Asim added: “We have a rich history of diversity in Leeds. It is a compassionate city. Leaders and politicians have a huge responsibility in tackling polarisation, and I think some need to take their responsibility much more seriously.

“As a country, we need to better understand the nature and scale of Islamophobia. People are deeply anxious about its rise.”

Mr Asim said that people have been left "terrified" as a result of recent disorder. | National World

Mr Asim said that scenes of disorder should be considered in the context of racially-motivated attacks in recent years.

He referred to the murder of 82-year-old Mohammed Saleem in 2013, who was stabbed as he walked home from a mosque in Birmingham. The killer, Pavlo Lapshyn, said that he was motivated by racial hatred.

Three years later, Mushin Ahmed, 81, was killed as he walked to prayers at a mosque in Rotherham. Dale Jones and Damien Hunt were convicted of killing the grandfather, as a court heard how Mr Ahmed was targeted because of the colour of his skin.

Mr Asim said: “People’s deep anxieties are based on tragedies like these.

“Elderly people in particular have been concerned that they might get attacked when they are travelling to the mosque. Blatant Islamophobic slurs expressed by far-right protestors make people even more worried.”

Despite the concerns, he said that the doors at Makkah Mosque in Hyde Park remain open to protesters with “legitimate concerns”.

“We have a tradition of resolving issues democratically and peacefully in this country,” he said. “If anyone has legitimate concerns about immigration, those discussions should be happening around a table.

“The violent thuggery we have seen in the last few days goes totally against British values, so it's ironic that some people are claiming to protect those values while trampling over them.

“Muslims really do want to reach out to protestors, because the majority of the protestors are led by misinformation. We believe that dialogue is the best way to discuss concerns.”

It has been reported that more than 90 people have been arrested after the protests in towns and cities in the UK over the weekend, which saw police officers attacked and injured.

Mr Asim praised the police response to the disorder and added: “Reacting with violence and hatred is not the solution to the social issues that our country is facing.”

He said that those who visited Makkah Mosque in recent days have shown support for the Muslim community, praising students in particular.

“We are grateful to the student community,” he said.

“They are not easily persuaded by misinformation, fake news and unintelligent assumptions that are spread by the extreme right-wing to fan the flames of hatred against Muslims.

“We are also heartened that people of all backgrounds have been willing to stand together with Muslims. We hope that people carry on reaching out to each other.”

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, said in a statement today (August 5): “Leeds stands in solidarity with all those cities who have experienced these appalling scenes of violence and intolerance.

“As a city, we absolutely condemn intolerance in all its forms and there is simply no place anywhere in the UK for this type of unacceptable behaviour.

“In Leeds, we’re proud to be a city built on the values of unity, acceptance and togetherness and we would urge everyone to continue to stay true to those values, which are part of what makes Leeds such a remarkable place.

“On behalf of the city, we would also like to thank police and all those involved in ensuring protests in our city at the weekend remained largely peaceful.

“We will continue to work closely with the police, all our community partners and faith leaders in the coming days and weeks.”