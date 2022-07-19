Leeds heatwave: Key times when temperatures will be at the most dangerous

Leeds and its residents will bake in the extreme heat today with the city set to record it highest ever temperatures. These are the key times when the extreme temperatures will be at their most dangerous.
10am - 30 degrees
11am - 32 degrees
12pm - 34 degrees
1pm - 36 degrees
2pm - 37 degrees
3PM - 38 degrees - 100.4 fahrenheit
4pm - 33 degrees
5pm - 33 degrees
6pm - 32 degrees
7pm - 32 degrees
8pm - 31 degrees