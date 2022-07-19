Leeds heatwave: Key times when temperatures will be at the most dangerous

These are the hours of the day when record breaking temperatures will be the hottest in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:48 am

Leeds and its residents will bake in the extreme heat today with the city set to record it highest ever temperatures. These are the key times when the extreme temperatures will be at their most dangerous.

10am - 30 degrees

PIC: James Hardisty

11am - 32 degrees

12pm - 34 degrees

1pm - 36 degrees

2pm - 37 degrees

3PM - 38 degrees - 100.4 fahrenheit

4pm - 33 degrees

5pm - 33 degrees

6pm - 32 degrees

7pm - 32 degrees

8pm - 31 degrees

