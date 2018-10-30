Leeds' Great British Bake Off finalist Kim Joy aiming to scoop winner's title in tonight's final

Twelve bakers started, now just three remain in the battle to be crowned The Great British Bake Off 2018 winner.

Tonight (Tuesday) is the final of this year's show, in which Leeds' own Kim Joy will hope to come out victorious after battling and baking her way to the end.

She finds herself up against fellow Yorkshire resident and research scientist Rahul and 29-year-old Ruby in tonight's big showdown - which will be shown on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Kim Joy,27, was star baker in vegan week with a fox themed cake which won her one of Paul Hollywood’s infamous handshakes.

She also came out on top as star baker in spice week on week five.

Kim Joy kept the fact she was on the show quiet from close friends, preffering instead to surprise them when the show aired.

She said: "I remember a friend eating one of my practice cakes for the Bake Off, and he said to me it was delicious and I should apply for the Bake Off!

"I was impressed with my rare ability to keep a straight face, as inside I was rolling with laughter! I said to him, 'Maybe next year!'"

