All about Leeds’ Great British Bake Off contestant Kim Joy; where she’s from, her Instagram and holidays to Japan

Leeds' very own GBBO contestant Kim Joy has been making waves on social media as much as baking up treats in the kitchen.

Kim Joy captured the hearts of the nation with her cutesy baking style which has won her a Hollywood handshakes on the Great British Bake Off and two star baker prizes.

Kim Joy is from Leeds and lives in the city with her partner. She was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian–Chinese mother.

She grew up in London, went to University in Bristol and is now living in Leeds.

Kim-Joy, 27, works as a mental health specialist when she is not whipping up baked treats.

Her Instagram is littered with photos from her adventurous holidays to America and Japan and her baking has been inspired by Japanese artwork.

A hit on the Channel 4 show, Kim-Joy has showered her fellow contestants in praise on social media each week.

Known for her colourful dress sense and make up the baker hit back at someone who criticised her appearance.

When one Twitter user said that Kim Joy needed to ‘blend her blusher, like a lot’ she replied: “But is it also possible that I don’t want to, because I do my makeup for myself and I’m not trying to please people like you?”

Kim Joy was star baker in vegan week with a fox themed cake which won her one of Paul Hollywood’s infamous handshakes.

She also came out on top as star baker in spice week on week five.

