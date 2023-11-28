Festival goers hoping to buy tickets to Leeds Festival via the Three+ Rewards presale were met with disappointment on Tuesday as app errors kept customers locked out.

When Leeds Festival released their pre-sale tickets today (Tuesday November 28) for Three and Barclaycard customers, hundreds of hopefuls faced errors preventing them from getting their hands on tickets for the Bramham Park event.

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival, which is set to feature Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182 and more, are due to go on general sale on Thursday, November 30, but the special presale allows those eager to secure their tickets as soon as possible to buy their entry 48 hours earlier.

But as the presale started, hundreds of festival goers turned to social media to express their frustration with faulty apps, preventing them from buying their tickets.

Festival hopefuls were met with chaos on Tuesday as the Three+ Rewards app prevented presales.

Paul Macready said on X, formerly Twitter: “[Three UK] farcical app trying to get presale tickets for Leeds festival. Code but no link to access the presale on Ticketmaster. messaged support and nothing yet. App terrible too. You'd have thought you'd have realised demand would be high and got tech ready to handle demand.”

Emma Nicholson added: “It’s a shambles the app . Most codes don’t work can’t get QR codes , some don’t scan Nero for example - then it scans says you’ve used it but it’s not worked in the till.”

Three UK addressed the issue on social media shortly after the presale started at 8.30am, saying: “We're aware of an issue affecting access to the Three+ Rewards app. Our team is working to resolve this as quickly as possible and we'll keep you updated. Thank you for your patience.”

But Three customers were not the only ones facing problems, with a number of Barclaycard customers claiming they couldn’t get through to claim their tickets.

Jude said: “What’s going on with the Leeds Festival Barclaycard presale? Just getting a blue wheel.”

But according to Barclaycard, the problem is caused by Ticketmaster and not by the bank.

Three has not provided an update as of 1pm on Tuesday, November 28.