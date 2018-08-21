Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Saturday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances taking place throughout the weekend.

Saturday (August 25) will see acts such as Post Malone and The Kooks take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances taking place throughout the weekend

Here’s everything to see and do at Leeds Festival on Saturday August 25.

Main stage

The Regrettes- 12.25pm

Waterparks- 1.25pm

Fall Out Boy will perform at Leeds Festival on Saturday August 25

Creeper- 2.25pm

Post Malone- 3.35pm

The Wombats- 4.55pm

The Kooks- 6.10pm

Travis Scott- 7.35pm

Fall Out Boy- 9.15pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage

Sounds Like a Storm- Noon

Rae Morris- 12.40pm

SWMRS- 1.25pm

Special guests - rumoured- 2.15pm. Fans are speculating that rock band Bring Me The Horizon will perform a secret set in this time slot.

Leeds Festival 2018: Why Bring Me The Horizon could be the secret Leeds Fest band

Fickle Friends- 3.10pm

Maggie Rogers- 4pm

The Front Bottoms- 4.50pm

IAMDDB- 5.40pm

The Blaze- 6.30pm

Mist- 7.25pm

Nothing But Thieves- 8.30pm

Wolf Alice- 10pm

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Gengahr- 12.30pm

Jimothy Lacoste- 1.15pm

Bulow- 2.10pm

Draper- 3pm

KDA- 4.10pm

Shadowchild- 5.10pm

Elderbrook- 6.15pm

Kolsch- 7.15pm

Bicep Live- 8.30pm

Annie Mac- 9.50pm

Lock Up Stage

Petrol Girls- 12.40pm

Thunderpussy- 1.30pm

The Faim- 2.20pm

The Xcerts- 3.10pm

I The Mighty- 4pm

Trophy Eyes- 4.50pm

Royal Republic- 5.40pm

La Dispute- 6.30pm

The Used- 7.25pm

Underoath- 8.35pm

Festival Republic Stage

Touts- Noon

Easy Life- 12.50pm

Wild Front- 1.40pm

King Nun- 2.30pm

Yonka- 3.20pm

Ten Tonnes- 4.10pm

Dream Wife- 5pm

The Night Cafe- 5.50pm

BORNS- 6.40pm

Hudson Taylor- 7.30pm

Bad Sounds- 8.20pm

Death From Above- 9.15pm

The Horrors- 10.15pm

BBC Radio 1Xtra

Bobii Lewis- Noon

Romzy- 12.40pm

D Block Europe- 1.35pm

Fekky- 2.10pm

Suspect- 2.55pm

Skengdo x AM- 3.40pm

Ms Banks- 4.25pm

Steel Banglez- 5.10pm

Ocean Wisdom- 5.55pm

Sheck Wes- 6.40pm

Fredo- 8.25pm

Kojo Funds- 9.20pm

Nines- 10.15pm

BBC Introducing

Tranqua Lite- Noon

Wuzi- 12.40pm

Himalayas- 1.20pm

Sun Arcana- 2pm

Litany- 2.45pm

Stereo Honey- 3.50pm

The Baskervilles- 4.10pm

Malika- 4.55pm

Beach Riot- 5.40pm

Fizzy Blood- 6.25pm

The Blinders- 7.10pm

Alternative Stage

James Gill- Noon

Neil Hilborn- 12.10pm

Rants N Bants- 12.45pm

Kiri Pritchard-Mclean- 1.25pm

Piff the Magic Dragon- 1.55pm

TIff Stevenson- 2.40pm

Russell Kane- 3.10pm

Lloyd Griffth- 4pm

Shazia Mirza- 4.30pm

Joel Dommett- 5.05pm

Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s- 10.30pm

Kojey Radical- 11.30pm

Bless DJ’s- 12am

Big Narstie- 12.30am

Bless Dj’s- 1.30am

Relentless Stage

Pirate Copy- 11pm

Klose One- 12am

Kolsch- 1am

Weather

The weather on August 25 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 15C. Although there will be sunny intervals throughout the day, light showers are also forecast at multiple periods, so make sure you’ve packed your brolly and wellies.

Travel

Drop off and pick up zones:

Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).

A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.

There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).

The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.