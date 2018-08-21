Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Saturday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances taking place throughout the weekend.
Saturday (August 25) will see acts such as Post Malone and The Kooks take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.
Here’s everything to see and do at Leeds Festival on Saturday August 25.
Main stage
The Regrettes- 12.25pm
Waterparks- 1.25pm
Creeper- 2.25pm
Post Malone- 3.35pm
The Wombats- 4.55pm
The Kooks- 6.10pm
Travis Scott- 7.35pm
Fall Out Boy- 9.15pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage
Sounds Like a Storm- Noon
Rae Morris- 12.40pm
SWMRS- 1.25pm
Special guests - rumoured- 2.15pm. Fans are speculating that rock band Bring Me The Horizon will perform a secret set in this time slot.
Leeds Festival 2018: Why Bring Me The Horizon could be the secret Leeds Fest band
Fickle Friends- 3.10pm
Maggie Rogers- 4pm
The Front Bottoms- 4.50pm
IAMDDB- 5.40pm
The Blaze- 6.30pm
Mist- 7.25pm
Nothing But Thieves- 8.30pm
Wolf Alice- 10pm
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Gengahr- 12.30pm
Jimothy Lacoste- 1.15pm
Bulow- 2.10pm
Draper- 3pm
KDA- 4.10pm
Shadowchild- 5.10pm
Elderbrook- 6.15pm
Kolsch- 7.15pm
Bicep Live- 8.30pm
Annie Mac- 9.50pm
Lock Up Stage
Petrol Girls- 12.40pm
Thunderpussy- 1.30pm
The Faim- 2.20pm
The Xcerts- 3.10pm
I The Mighty- 4pm
Trophy Eyes- 4.50pm
Royal Republic- 5.40pm
La Dispute- 6.30pm
The Used- 7.25pm
Underoath- 8.35pm
Festival Republic Stage
Touts- Noon
Easy Life- 12.50pm
Wild Front- 1.40pm
King Nun- 2.30pm
Yonka- 3.20pm
Ten Tonnes- 4.10pm
Dream Wife- 5pm
The Night Cafe- 5.50pm
BORNS- 6.40pm
Hudson Taylor- 7.30pm
Bad Sounds- 8.20pm
Death From Above- 9.15pm
The Horrors- 10.15pm
BBC Radio 1Xtra
Bobii Lewis- Noon
Romzy- 12.40pm
D Block Europe- 1.35pm
Fekky- 2.10pm
Suspect- 2.55pm
Skengdo x AM- 3.40pm
Ms Banks- 4.25pm
Steel Banglez- 5.10pm
Ocean Wisdom- 5.55pm
Sheck Wes- 6.40pm
Fredo- 8.25pm
Kojo Funds- 9.20pm
Nines- 10.15pm
BBC Introducing
Tranqua Lite- Noon
Wuzi- 12.40pm
Himalayas- 1.20pm
Sun Arcana- 2pm
Litany- 2.45pm
Stereo Honey- 3.50pm
The Baskervilles- 4.10pm
Malika- 4.55pm
Beach Riot- 5.40pm
Fizzy Blood- 6.25pm
The Blinders- 7.10pm
Alternative Stage
James Gill- Noon
Neil Hilborn- 12.10pm
Rants N Bants- 12.45pm
Kiri Pritchard-Mclean- 1.25pm
Piff the Magic Dragon- 1.55pm
TIff Stevenson- 2.40pm
Russell Kane- 3.10pm
Lloyd Griffth- 4pm
Shazia Mirza- 4.30pm
Joel Dommett- 5.05pm
Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s- 10.30pm
Kojey Radical- 11.30pm
Bless DJ’s- 12am
Big Narstie- 12.30am
Bless Dj’s- 1.30am
Relentless Stage
Pirate Copy- 11pm
Klose One- 12am
Kolsch- 1am
Weather
The weather on August 25 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 15C. Although there will be sunny intervals throughout the day, light showers are also forecast at multiple periods, so make sure you’ve packed your brolly and wellies.
Travel
Drop off and pick up zones:
Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).
A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.
There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).
The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.