Leeds Festival 2018: Why Bring Me The Horizon could be the secret Leeds Fest band

Fans are speculating that rock band Bring Me The Horizon will perform a secret set at Leeds Festival 2018.

Just a few days before the festival, photos were taken at the festival site of a mysterious poster asking “do you wanna start a cult with me?” believed to be linked to the Sheffield-based band.

The number printed on the poster seems to indicate a current promotion of a new song believed to be called Mantra, that set to be released tonight, further fueling the rumours.

When fans call the number on the poster, 0800 888 6448, they are connected to a woman named Samantha who says; “They’re making me do this, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”

This is then followed by a distorted music clip which fans have slowed down, of lead singer Oli Sykes singing lyrics; “Do you wanna start a cult with me, I’m not unclear like I oughta be, I need a purpose, I can’t keep surfing, through this existential misery.”

The line then goes dead.

Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a 'gap' in the festival times, suggesting that the band behind hits like Happy Song and Drown will be performing at 2.30pm on Saturday on the BBC Radio 1 stage.

Leeds Festival takes place this weekend from 23rd-27th August, get your tickets here.

