Leeds couple stunned as remains of cannabis farm are dumped in their bin yard

The occupants, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered dozens of sacks containing soil and plant waste in their bin yard on Whingate Avenue in Armley. Other growing equipment including heat lamps, empty bags for cable extensions, foil and a humidifier were also present. They reported the incident to the police and the waste has now been collected by Leeds City Council, who filled four disposal trucks with the detritus. "My girlfriend was disturbed by someone scraping on the outside wall. She went outside to see what was going on and discovered our bin yard full of shopping bags. On later inspection it seemed they had been filled with soil from a cannabis grow. You could smell it and there were bags with stems in, empty bags for cable extension, foil for lights among other things." Earlier this month cannabis farmers dumped the remains of a grow in the village of Ledston.

1. Dumped Dozens of sacks of cannabis waste were dumped ugc Buy a Photo

2. Heat lamp Electrical appliances used to aid growing were also abandoned ugc Buy a Photo

3. Cannabis The remains of the cultivated plants were still visible ugc Buy a Photo

4. Foil The rubbish was dumped in a hurry ugc Buy a Photo

View more