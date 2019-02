Have your say

Drugs farmers have dumped detritus from a cannabis grow on a country lane.

Sacks full of the suspicious plant waste were found fly-tipped on Claypit Lane in Ledston by the council's Clean Leeds environment team.

The council has asked anyone with information on where the cannabis may have come from to contact police on 101.

The cannabis waste was dumped in Ledston