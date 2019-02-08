Leeds Council reveal plans for new park and ride at Alwoodley

Have your say

Leeds City Council are opening a public consultation on plans for a new park and ride at Alwoodley.

They'll be asking for your views on a new scheme to improve bus connectivity along the Harrogate Road corridor.

The proposal is for a new park and ride serving Harrogate and north Leeds commuters at Alwoodley Gates.

New bus lanes would also be added along the A61 from Alwoodley to Moortown, as well as new traffic signals to give buses priority. The council claim the changes would reduce the bus journey time from the city centre to Moor Allerton Centre by 13 minutes. There would also be enhanced provision for cyclists and pedestrians.

The consultation opens on February 11 and anyone can take part. There will also be a number of public drop-in sessions where you can view plans and ask questions.

What are the plans for the Harrogate Road corridor?

- A new northbound bus and cycle lane from Sandmoor Lane to a new bus gate 200 metres before the Alwoodley Lane junction. The bus gate to be controlled by traffic lights to give buses priority. Research suggests this will improve journey times by up to a minute for buses and 30 seconds for other traffic.

- On-street parking to be restricted in the bus lane, although drivers can cross it to gain access to side roads. Cars would be restricted to using one lane rather than the two available currently.

- A new southbound bus and cycle lane from Crescent Gardens to a new bus gate 100 metres before the Outer Ring Road junction.

- A new southbound bus and cycle lane between the Shadwell Lane and Street Lane junctions. The northbound carriageway would be unaffected.

- A new pedestrian crossing just south of Allerton Grove.

- A new cycle lane would link the end of the bus lane with the Street Lane junction.

- The Street Lane traffic lights would be upgraded to give buses priority.

- Ten on-street parking spaces would be lost - eight on the Leeds-bound side and two on the Harrogate-bound side.

How can I take part in the public consultation?

Visit www.leeds.gov.uk/connectingleeds

When and where are the public drop-in sessions?

- Tuesday 12 February from 5 - 8pm at Seven Arts in Chapel Allerton

- Saturday 16 February from 10am - 2pm at Moortown Baptist Church

- Tuesday 26 February from 5 - 8pm at Chapel Allerton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

- Thursday 28 February from 5- 8pm at Moortown Baptist Church

- Saturday 2 March from 10am - 2pm at Caribbean Cricket Club

- Thursday 7 March from 5 - 8pm at Tree Tops Community Centre