Leeds City Council issues statement on ‘safety standards’ of unopened Hyde Park playground after 'scary' fire

Leeds City Council has issued a statement after a piece of playground equipment set on fire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
The piece of apparatus at the Royal Park site in Hyde Park – which is currently being developed – set on fire yesterday afternoon (Monday) as well as tarmac around the wheel-like contraption.

The fire brigade was called at 1.15pm and residents near to the scene said that there was nobody on the park at the time that it went up in flames.

One woman said: “It went up really fast. It looked like a fairground ride or a portal that aliens were going to come through.

A piece of apparatus on the park - which is still being developed - set on fire on Monday afternoon. Photo: Joshua ElginA piece of apparatus on the park - which is still being developed - set on fire on Monday afternoon. Photo: Joshua Elgin
A piece of apparatus on the park - which is still being developed - set on fire on Monday afternoon. Photo: Joshua Elgin

"I wouldn’t want that on the play area now. It was scary how quick it set alight.”

Asked for what would happen to the development of the park now, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "It is regrettable that fire damage occurred at the Royal Park site prior to its public opening.

“The fire has caused irreparable damage to what was hoped to a be a fun and interactive piece of equipment sourced from a recognised play equipment provider that met with European safety standards.

“We will clear the area to ground level and remove all debris, including the surfacing. Prior to the site's opening, we will also install an alternative feature.”

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire Rescue Services said: "We received a call from a member of the public at 13:15 regarding a fire at the Royal Park Road playground in Hyde Park. Two crews from Hunslet were dispatched and got on the scene within around 5 minutes (13:21). The fire was put out by 14:04.”

