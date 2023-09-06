Leeds City Council has issued a statement after a piece of playground equipment set on fire.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The piece of apparatus at the Royal Park site in Hyde Park – which is currently being developed – set on fire yesterday afternoon (Monday) as well as tarmac around the wheel-like contraption.

The fire brigade was called at 1.15pm and residents near to the scene said that there was nobody on the park at the time that it went up in flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One woman said: “It went up really fast. It looked like a fairground ride or a portal that aliens were going to come through.

A piece of apparatus on the park - which is still being developed - set on fire on Monday afternoon. Photo: Joshua Elgin

"I wouldn’t want that on the play area now. It was scary how quick it set alight.”

Asked for what would happen to the development of the park now, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "It is regrettable that fire damage occurred at the Royal Park site prior to its public opening.

“The fire has caused irreparable damage to what was hoped to a be a fun and interactive piece of equipment sourced from a recognised play equipment provider that met with European safety standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will clear the area to ground level and remove all debris, including the surfacing. Prior to the site's opening, we will also install an alternative feature.”