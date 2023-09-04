Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Royal Park Road fire: Live updates as Leeds firefighters tackle Hyde Park playground blaze

Firefighters across Leeds have raced to the scene of a fire at a children’s playground.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire, which is believed to have broken out at the Royal Park Road playground in the Hyde Park area of the city. Local residents have begun sharing pictures of the blaze.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates on this breaking incident...

Live: Firefighters tackle Hyde Park playground blaze

Show new updates
14:43 BST

Firefighters quick to respond

Firefighters were quick on the scene as smoke could be seen billowing out of the play area.

14:38 BST

Pictures from the scene

Local resident Joshua Elgin shared pictures of the blaze.

14:20 BST

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services from across Leeds have responded to the blaze, located at the new Royal Park Road playground in Hyde Park.

