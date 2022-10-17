Fire crews rushed to the blaze at the vacant Leonardo Building on Cookridge Street on Saturday night and nearby buildings were evacuated. Ten engines were on scene to deal with the fire and it was contained to the top three floors.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to attend a fire at Cookridge Street, Leeds city centre, shortly before 7:30pm on Saturday night (15/10). The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may help with the enquiry is asked to call Leeds District CID on 101, quoting reference 1430 of 15/10. Or, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The fire is being investigated as arson. Image: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The response operation was co-ordinated by incident commander Dale Gardiner of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who said: "We had special appliances on scene including aerial ladders, with crews well trained to stop the fire from the outside. This then allowed us to put firefighters inside the building, creating a pinch point by stopping fire outside and inside at same time.