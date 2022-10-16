Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the Leonardo Building on Cookridge Street on Saturday evening at around 7.45pm.

Video and pictures showed flames engulfing the building, which was undergoing redevelopment and unoccupied at the time.

The fire has been extinguished this morning (Sunday) and focus has turned to how the blaze started.

In a statement this morning, nearby Leeds City Museum said it will be closed due to closures on nearby roads including Cookridge Street.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you for all that expressed concern for the museum, thankfully the fire was controlled and the museum unaffected.

"Massive gratitude to emergency services for their amazing work.”

Deputy council leader Jonathan Pryor said: “Fire service did an incredible job at containing it to only one portion of the block, City Museum & Leeds Cathedral on either side seemingly undamaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad