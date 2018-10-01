Leeds Bonfire Night 2018: Details of free public displays

Leeds will celebrate Bonfire Night 2018 with six free public displays.

Council chiefs have released details of this year’s celebrations which are always an eagerly anticipated date on the city’s autumn entertainment calendar.

The city’s biggest bonfire is at Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park on Monday, November 5, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Around 70,000 are expected to turn out to join in the fun. The huge bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the awesome firework display will start at 8pm.

All of the other five bonfires at Bramley Park, East End Park, Middleton Park, Springhead Park, Woodhouse Moor will be lit at 7pm and fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

To ensure that these events remain safe the public are being urged to leave fireworks - including sparklers - at home.