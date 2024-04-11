Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harper Farm, based off Whitehall Road near Wortley, was the subject of an undercover investigation by campaign group Animal Justice Project.

The organisation claims it saw an "alarming mistreatment of hens", including neglect and overcrowding. It shared pictures and video footage which appeared to show injured hens in a large factory-like environment.

The RSPCA suspended Harper Farm from its RSPCA Assured scheme, which certifies animal welfare standards in food.

Following an investigation, the animal welfare charity has now confirmed that the farm has been withdrawn from the scheme.

An RSPCA Assured spokesperson said: “This footage is understandably upsetting and we quickly suspended the farm whilst we launched an investigation.

“This included an unannounced physical inspection by a specially-trained RSPCA Assured assessor, and a detailed analysis of the footage by our experts to identify the farm and any breaches of the RSPCA welfare standards.

“Following our investigation, this farm has been withdrawn from the scheme.

“Sadly, from time to time things can go wrong on farms but one case of poor welfare is still one too many, which is why we have taken these allegations very seriously. However, welfare concerns on RSPCA Assured certified farms are very rare, and many millions more farm animals are having a better life thanks to the work of the charity and its dedicated members.

“We would ask anyone with concerns about an animal on an RSPCA Assured certified farm to always report it immediately, so that we can act swiftly. Any delay in reporting concerns means there is a significant risk of an animal being left to suffer unnecessarily.”