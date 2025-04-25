Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Analysis shows private parking firms are on track to issue a record 14.5m tickets to drivers this year - Leeds residents speak out on 'punitive’ charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds locals have given their opinion on how fair parking fines are. According to RAC analysis of the latest government data, private parking firms are on course to issue a record 14.5m tickets to drivers this year.

In the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, car park management companies made 7.2m requests to the DVLA for vehicle keeper details - the equivalent of 41,000 a day and a 12% increase on the same period 12 months before (6.5m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

The RAC say if this trend continues when figures for the second half of the year are published, nearly 14.5m drivers will have been sent £100 parking charge notices for alleged parking contraventions, equating to £1.4bn.

Where are the worst places to park in Leeds? Are charges too expensive? Have your say and get involved in our comments section.

We took to the streets of Leeds to gauge public opinion on car parking charges. Here’s some of the reactions, which you can watch in the video, above. One man said: “Parking charges are verging on the punitive, and I guess all I can say about it is that it's working. I am being deterred from driving in cities, I start thinking about taking the train or the bus instead. It's not quite as convenient, but it does get you thinking.

“Until we have the revolution in transport, whereby we simply order up a car on a phone app, which automatically comes to us and then takes us to where we need to go. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another member of the public said: “A friend of mine, he got clamped, and he says, look, this is for theatrical purposes. I've got stuff in the van, I'm not parking here all night, and he managed to get away with it. But talking his way out of it, being an actor, he could talk a good talk. But all the same, it was unfairly clamped, so I guess there are some unfairly getting parking fines, yes.”