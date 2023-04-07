Coroner issues appeal to find family of two men from Leeds and Wakefield who recently died
A coroner has issued an appeal to find the families of two men who have recently died.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people who died recently.
“Robert O’Neill, 59, from Westgate, Wakefield, who passed away on 20 March, and Michael Johnson, 61, who lived at Oatland Court, Leeds, and died on 4 April.
“Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.”