Coroner issues appeal to find family of two men from Leeds and Wakefield who recently died

A coroner has issued an appeal to find the families of two men who have recently died.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people who died recently.

“Robert O’Neill, 59, from Westgate, Wakefield, who passed away on 20 March, and Michael Johnson, 61, who lived at Oatland Court, Leeds, and died on 4 April.

“Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.”

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two men. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.comWakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two men. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com
