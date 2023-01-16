Detectives in Leeds have released images of a watch and keys as they continue to try and identify a man whose body was recovered from the canal near to Bramley Fall Wood Park in Leeds yesterday (Sunday). Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9am whena member of the public reported seeing the body in the water.

He is described as an elderly white male with a bald head with white hair on both sides and stubble on the face. He was found wearing a beige zipped up waist length jacket, beige scarf, a blue jumper with a red and green diamond type design on, a brown belt, beige trousers, brown leather gloves, green socks and a green and brown checked shirt with a gold metal wristwatch.

As well as the single key he was also in possession of a 30-year-old A-Z map book.

The man found in the canal had a set of keys with a ‘Terrano Filter’ keyring and an Eterna Matic 1000 watch.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “As you can see in the pictures, this man had a set of keys with a ‘Terrano Filter’ keyring and an Eterna Matic 1000 watch. We are hoping that someone may recognise these items and be able to help us in our enquiries to identify this man.”