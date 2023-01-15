At around 9.05 this morning (Sunday) police were called to the canal near to Bramley Fall Wood Park by a member of the public who reported seeing a body in the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is described as an elderly white male, bald head with white hair on both sides with stubble on the face. He was found wearing a beige zipped up waist length jacket, khaki scarf, a blue jumper with a red and green diamond type design on, a brown belt, beige trousers, brown leather gloves, green socks and a green and brown checked shirt with a gold metal wristwatch.

In his possession he had a single key and a 30 year old A-Z map book.

The body of a man was recovered from the canal near to Bramley Fall Wood Park in Leeds. Photo: Google

West Yorkshire Police have said they are conducting “extensive enquiries” into the circumstance and are trying to establish the man’s identity. An appeal has been launched for information to help identify who he is.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the man’s death and at this time we are treating the death as unexplained.

