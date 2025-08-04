Cool staycations: The UK’s best cottages with pools and wild swimming

With temperatures set to rise again this summer, Premier Cottages has a curated collection of luxurious UK retreats with access to swimming pools or wild swimming spots to offer a cool and refreshing summer escape.

Bray Cottage in Yorkshire - Uppergate Farm

For a luxe farm stay that blends rustic charm with indulgent touches, Bray Cottage at Uppergate Farm in Hepworth, Yorkshire, ticks every box. This beautifully restored 200-year-old, four-bedroom cottage is part of a working hill farm with lambs, calves, piglets, ducks, and hens - children are encouraged to join the daily animal feeding and farm activities. Beyond the fields, guests can enjoy serene woodland and moorland walks, or stroll to nearby pubs and cafes. The property also boasts access to a private spa barn with a hot tub, sauna, steam room, and indoor pool—ideal for winding down after a day in the fresh air.

Three night stay from £1120 in August & September, book at www.premiercottages.co.uk | Sleeps 8, 4 bedrooms and dog-friendly

Take a dip in the pool at The Granary, Burlton Cottages, Shropshire

The Miller’s House, Mendham Mill, Norfolk

The elegantly-proportioned Miller's House was home to the miller and his family. Large sliding sash windows give excellent views upstream and downstream. The living space, in the middle floor, forms a buffer between the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the top floor and 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the ground floor facilitating shared or multi-generational use.

Swim in the same river waters loved by wild swimming author Roger Deakin, or explore the waters by canoe. This historic mill retreat is perfect for families and wildlife lovers, with sightings of otters, kingfishers and more, plus easy access to Thetford Forest and Southwold beach if you fancy a dip in the sea.

Seven night stay from £1725 in August and September, book at www.premiercottages.co.uk | Sleeps 8, 4 bedrooms

Wild swimming near Miller's House in Norfolk

The Granary, Burlton Cottages, Shropshire

The Granary is a beautifully converted, characterful cottage perfect for romantic escapes or peaceful solo retreats. With a 19th-century south-facing arched window, exposed beams, and underfloor heating throughout, this private hideaway blends heritage charm with contemporary comfort. The open-plan living space features a leather recliner sofa, large 4K TV, Bluetooth speakers, and a fully fitted kitchen for relaxed evenings in. Step just a few paces from your door to enjoy two hours of exclusive daily access to the indoor pool and luxurious spa facilities – including a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and gym – or simply recline on poolside loungers while watching the birds beyond the glass. For the ultimate treat, book a massage or beauty treatment on site. A welcoming village pub is just a short stroll away.

Four night stay from £750 in August and September, book at www.premiercottages.co.uk | Sleeps 2, 1 bedroom

About Premier Cottages:

Indoor pool and steam room at Bray Cottage on Premier Cottages

Premier Cottages features around 850 luxury self-catering properties across the UK, ranging from small, romantic boltholes to large family-friendly country estates. The collection includes pet-friendly and glamping accommodation as well as the widest range of accessible properties in the UK. Properties often have onsite facilities like swimming pools, gyms, spas, indoor games rooms and children's play areas.

Unlike many large holiday rental websites, Premier Cottages charges no booking fees, meaning guests can save 15% or more with their "Inclusive Pricing" policy - no hidden charges, cleaning fees or service costs. In peak periods this can save hundreds of pounds. Premier Cottages is a membership organisation of property owners committed to the highest standards, with most properties graded 4 & 5 Star by national tourist boards. You book direct with owners, many of whom live onsite and can share local knowledge of events, restaurants and attractions.

