Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Leeds Bradford latest: Airport finally re-opens after plane ‘excursion’

Leeds Bradford Airport has finally re-opened after a plane skidded off its runway during Storm Babet.
By Nick Frame
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Several announcements were made this morning, first saying it would be open by 10am, then at 11am and finally 2pm. But it re-opened to passengers at 12 noon.

In a message posted on social media they said that passenger still need to contact “the status of their flight” before heading to the airport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The TUI flight from Corfu skidded off the runway in torrential conditions yesterday afternoon with the aircraft eventually coming to rest on the grass. Witnesses said that the flight was “almost sideways” as it came in to land due to the fierce crosswinds.

Most Popular
The stricken plane at Leeds Bradford. (pic by National World)The stricken plane at Leeds Bradford. (pic by National World)
The stricken plane at Leeds Bradford. (pic by National World)

None of the 195 passengers and crew were injured. However, bosses took the decision to cancel all flights departing or arriving, which remained in place into this morning.

They said that staff had “worked tirelessly throughout the night in torrential conditions to recover the aircraft”.

Related topics:Leeds BradfordCorfuTui