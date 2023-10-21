Leeds Bradford latest: Airport finally re-opens after plane ‘excursion’
Several announcements were made this morning, first saying it would be open by 10am, then at 11am and finally 2pm. But it re-opened to passengers at 12 noon.
In a message posted on social media they said that passenger still need to contact “the status of their flight” before heading to the airport.
The TUI flight from Corfu skidded off the runway in torrential conditions yesterday afternoon with the aircraft eventually coming to rest on the grass. Witnesses said that the flight was “almost sideways” as it came in to land due to the fierce crosswinds.
None of the 195 passengers and crew were injured. However, bosses took the decision to cancel all flights departing or arriving, which remained in place into this morning.
They said that staff had “worked tirelessly throughout the night in torrential conditions to recover the aircraft”.