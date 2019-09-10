Woman rescued from car in Middleton crash as motorbike driver flees scene

Have your say

Emergency services have been rushed to Middleton after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The motorbike driver fled the scene and police enquiries are ongoing.

The scene of the crash on Middleton Park Circus

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the collision on Middleton Park Circus at 1.39pm.

A Vauxhall Insignia and a motorbike had collided leaving the female driver of the Vauxhall trapped in the car.

Fire crews rescued the woman and she was taken to hospital.

A male passenger on the motorbike was also taken to hospital with leg injuries, but police say the motorbike driver fled the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on Middleton Park Circus at 1.39pm.

"A Vauxhall Insignia and a motorbike were involved in the crash.

"The female driver of the car was freed by fire crews and taken to hospital, but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"A male passenger of the motorbike was also injured with a suspected broken leg.

"The driver of the motorbike fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

There is a large police scene on Middleton Park Circus and heavy traffic has built up around the area.

Fire crews from Rothwell and Hunslet attended the crash and rescued the woman from the car.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on Middleton Park Circus.

"Crews from Hunslet and Rothwell attended.

"Ambulance and police are also at the scene.

"One person was trapped and we extricated them from the vehicle and left them with the ambulance service."

