Woman killed in car crash in Leeds

A 67-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Leeds.

It happened at about 2.10pm on Monday, September 9 on Barwick Road.

The white coloured Ford Ka was travelling along the road in the direction of Barwick-in-Elmet when the incident occurred.

It happened on the sweeping left hand bend as the road continues towards Long Lane.

The car came off of the carriageway and overturned in the crash.

The woman was the only occupant of the car.

She died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the car before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 938 of Monday, September 9.

