White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds evacuated

White Rose Shopping Centre has explained to mystified customers why the building was evacuated on Tuesday morning.

Staff and shoppers were ushered out of the building at 10am, with some only being told there had been an 'incident'.

White Rose clarified on Facebook shortly after that the evacuation had been part of a planned fire drill.

Most staff in the building were unaware that it was a practice in order to make the drill, which lasted around 15 minutes, as effective as possible.

White Rose posted on Facebook: "As part of its rigorous health and safety strategy, White Rose routinely undertakes such measures to ensure the highest possible standard of care for staff, customers and retailers.

"Few of the centre’s employees are pre-warned of drills to ensure an accurate measure of the centre’s preparedness for such an event.

"Evacuation drills are measured against specific criteria to ensure exceptionally high standards and continuous improvement."