Two men arrested after serious assault near Leeds train station

Detectives investigating a serious assault close to Leeds railway station have made two arrests.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old man from Leeds were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They remain in police custody.

Officers were called to Swinegate, near Hot Stuff takeaway, at 9.10am on Monday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

A 41-year-old man was found with serious head injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Mick Dawes said: “This is a fast paced investigation and I am continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and help us.

"In the moments leading up to the assault we believe there was a verbal altercation between the victim and a number of other men close to Hot Stuff takeaway on Swinegate.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this or the assault to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 201 of 12/08. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."