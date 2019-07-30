West Yorkshire Fire issues flood warning as thunderstorm hits Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Fire has issued a flood warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Leeds this afternoon.

Heavy downpours are forecast for this evening and into Wednesday morning and more flooding could hit parts of Yorkshire.

Flooding in Leeds in 2017.

The fire service warns that just 15cm of fast flowing water can knock you off your feet, while 30cm can float your car.

Fire crews were called to parts of Calderdale on Sunday as severe flooding caused road closures and disruption on the trains.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Leeds which is in place until Wednesday evening.

The thunderstorm could cause flash flooding or deep floodwater causing damage to homes and businesses.

In the warning their Facebook page, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We're expecting heavy rain this evening & tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning for thunderstorms.

"Just 30cm of flowing water can float your car & 15cm of fast flowing water can knock you off your feet.

"Be careful if you're out and about and stay safe on the roads!"