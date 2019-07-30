This is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds as new weather warning issued

Have your say

A yellow warning has been put in place as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit Leeds.

Met Office officials have warned that the weather may bring a chance of flooding and travel disruption to the region.

Spray and flooding are expected to lead to difficult driving conditions and some roads may be closed.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads and homes and businesses could be flooded.

There is a possibility of power cuts due to to flooding or lightning.

The Met Office advised that there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days:

Tuesday night

Showers may be slow to die out and could last overnight with some longer spells of rain developing.

Winds becoming lighter overnight.

Low cloud and mist affecting some areas later.

Minimum temperature of 13 °C.

Wednesday

Heavy and thundery showers likely during Wednesday, with some warm, sunny spells between showers.

Some of the showers could be slow moving, with winds becoming northwesterly.

Maximum temperature of 22 °C.

Thursday

Rain will be persistent and heavy in places across parts of central, northern and eastern England and northeast Wales at first on Wednesday.

During the day rain may turn more showery in places but with a higher chance of thunderstorms by afternoon.

Some parts of northern England could see as much as 40-60 mm of rain through Wednesday, while thunderstorms could produce as much as 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours.