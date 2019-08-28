This year's Leeds Festival was the 'most environmentally-friendly yet', organisers say

Leeds Festival 2019 was the least environmentally-damaging on record, according to organisers.

Despite the huge clean-up operation underway at Bramham Park, festival officials have claimed more effort was put into reducing the event's environmental impact this year than ever before.

A green initiative was rolled out across both Reading and Leeds Festivals to ensure both events' carbon footprints were as minimal as possible.

Profits from parking prices were funnelled into funding renewable energy projects, while a crackdown on single-use plastic saw disposable plastic cups being traded for paper or reusable ones.

Officials also announced earlier this month that anyone pledging to to take tents home, use recycling points instead of littering and refill reusable bottles would be in with a chance to feature on the main screens during headline acts and even be in with a chance to win tickets to the 2020 festival.

Headliners The 1975 meanwhile used their performance to highlight the the impact of human activity on climate change.

The indie four-piece, who recently announced they were no longer producing new merchandise and instead reusing old t-shirts to print their new album covers on, played out with the words of young activist Greta Thunberg's essay 'No One is Too Small to Make a Difference' across giant screens.

Organisers said that 80% of carbon emissions from music festivals come from people travelling to the event, and added they had partnered with charity Energy Revolution, donating £1 from every parking pass to the organisation who invest in renewable energy projects.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: "In 2018 we balanced 551,773 travel miles with 100% of donations going to Solar for Schools, a project putting solar panels on school roofs across the UK."