Thousands of people flocked to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival this weekend, enjoying three days of live music and scorching heat. As campers pack up and head back home, here are 19 of the best crowd pictures from the weekend.

Leeds Festival 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Crowds enjoy Billie Eilish on stage jpimedia Buy a Photo

Billie Eilish fans cheer her performance jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leeds Festival Day 1, Alice Varney (left) and Ashton Brown pictured at the festival jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more