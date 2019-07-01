It's the Leeds bar boasting the city’s largest gin collection and a secret door.

Salon Privé has been relaunched as Leeds’ most exclusive live music bar with more than 190 different gins.

Accessed through a private door on Russell Street, the new bar offers a range of live music sets including jazz, soul, blues and funk, which will change week to week to keep the atmosphere alive.

With over 190 varieties of gin to tantalise visitors’ taste buds, the collection of tipples includes those from local suppliers from Yorkshire, Manchester and Liverpool, as well as imports from distilleries around the globe such as Dà Mhìle Seaweed Gin and Citadelle Gin de France.

Being the only elevated terrace with views over Greek Street, Salon Privé customers can enjoy an evening of class behind glass covers and heaters during cooler evenings, ensuring that the party can continue through all seasons, yet can be fully opened up to let the sunshine and breeze in on the warmer days.

Jon Hobson, head of operations at Salon Privé, said: “We are really excited to be opening the door to the all-new Salon Privé.

"All our team has a reverent respect and understanding of all the spirits on offer and can create a range of fine concoctions using our artisan gins and other exquisite mixers and ingredients."