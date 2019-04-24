Teenager charged with arson over Ilkley Moor fire

Have your say

A teenager has been charged over a fire at Ilkley Moor over the Easter weekend.

The blaze broke out on Saturday, with fire fighters from West, North, South Yorkshire, Humberside and Merseyside all drafted in to battle the flames.

Damage caused by fire at Ilkley Moor

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday that three men had been arrested in connection with the fire.

The force have now said a 19-year-old male has been charged with arson.

A spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on Ilkley Moor on Saturday.

"He has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

"Two other men who were arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation."

Five fire engines remained at the site today as crews continue to dampen down the scene.

Meanwhile, pictures have been released revealing the scale of the damage left by the fire.