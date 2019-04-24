Firefighters continue to damp down following a moorland fire on Ilkley Moor which has affected a large area of the moorland.

Pictures show the extent of damage caused to Ilkley Moor after fire

Scars left on the landscape from the Ilkley Moor fire have been revealed as fire crews claimed the blaze is now under control.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the Moor on Saturday as a fire broke out, damaging acres of land at the beauty spot. Three men were arrested in connection with the fire. Scroll through to see pictures of the damage caused to the moors.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service also shared pictures of the fire damage at Ilkley Moor.

West Yorkshire Police said three men were arrested in connection with the fire.

Moorland was left blackened by the fire which started raging on Saturday, one of the warmest days of the year so far.

The fire service tweeted their 'disbelief' at tourists continuing to barbeque on the moors despite the fire.

