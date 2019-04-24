Pictures show the extent of damage caused to Ilkley Moor after fire

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the Moor on Saturday as a fire broke out, damaging acres of land at the beauty spot. Three men were arrested in connection with the fire. Scroll through to see pictures of the damage caused to the moors.

1. Fire fighters West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service also shared pictures of the fire damage at Ilkley Moor. WYFRS

2. Three arrested West Yorkshire Police said three men were arrested in connection with the fire.

3. Dramatic scenes Moorland was left blackened by the fire which started raging on Saturday, one of the warmest days of the year so far.

4. Barbeques The fire service tweeted their 'disbelief' at tourists continuing to barbeque on the moors despite the fire.

