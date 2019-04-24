Pictures show the extent of damage caused to Ilkley Moor after fire
Scars left on the landscape from the Ilkley Moor fire have been revealed as fire crews claimed the blaze is now under control.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the Moor on Saturday as a fire broke out, damaging acres of land at the beauty spot. Three men were arrested in connection with the fire. Scroll through to see pictures of the damage caused to the moors.
1. Fire fighters
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service also shared pictures of the fire damage at Ilkley Moor.