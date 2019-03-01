For sale - The stunning Victorian detached Leeds home with fabulous views
This stunning Victorian built detached home bossts fabulous views in a sought after village on the Leeds Bradford border.
Thornbrook on Shell Lane in Calverley provides the discerning buyer with the perfect fusion of grandeur, prestige and contemporary living. On the market for offers over £1.4m it boasts eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and gym, and gorgeous countryside views. It is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley, Guiseley.
1. Thornbrook
An exceptional period home that has been meticulously finished to an impressive standard situated on a quiet, leafy corner with mature trees and hedges.