For sale - The stunning Victorian detached Leeds home with fabulous views

This stunning Victorian built detached home bossts fabulous views in a sought after village on the Leeds Bradford border.

Thornbrook on Shell Lane in Calverley provides the discerning buyer with the perfect fusion of grandeur, prestige and contemporary living. On the market for offers over £1.4m it boasts eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and gym, and gorgeous countryside views. It is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley, Guiseley.

An exceptional period home that has been meticulously finished to an impressive standard situated on a quiet, leafy corner with mature trees and hedges.

1. Thornbrook

Imagine waking up to a view like this?

2. Stunning views

There is an alluring element of character features inside and out, mixed with excellent modern day quirks.

3. The exterior

This fabulous living/family breakfast kitchen with separate utility and additional auxiliary entrance with charming storm porch.

4. Dining kitchen

