For sale - The stunning Victorian detached Leeds home with fabulous views

Thornbrook on Shell Lane in Calverley provides the discerning buyer with the perfect fusion of grandeur, prestige and contemporary living. On the market for offers over £1.4m it boasts eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and gym, and gorgeous countryside views. It is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley, Guiseley.

1. Thornbrook An exceptional period home that has been meticulously finished to an impressive standard situated on a quiet, leafy corner with mature trees and hedges. other Buy a Photo

2. Stunning views Imagine waking up to a view like this? 0 Buy a Photo

3. The exterior There is an alluring element of character features inside and out, mixed with excellent modern day quirks. other Buy a Photo

4. Dining kitchen This fabulous living/family breakfast kitchen with separate utility and additional auxiliary entrance with charming storm porch. other Buy a Photo

View more