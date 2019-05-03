Rosa's Thai Cafe to open first restaurant in Leeds

It is the food empire has built a reputation for bold, punchy flavours and dishes.

Now Rosa’s Thai Cafe - the hugely popular restaurant group founded by Thai Chef Saiphin Moore - will open its first restaurant in Leeds on Saturday, May 4.

And to celebrate diners visiting the Trinity Leeds restaurant will be treated to 50 per cent off their food bill until Monday, May 6.

The 140 cover restaurant includes seating for 60 customers inside and a further 80 al fresco, and features a terrace with enviable views of the city and where diners will be able to make the most of the summer sunshine. Furnishings in rich reds and greens will complement the white walls, for a fresh and vibrant feel.

The scheme will be finished with plenty of foliage, whilst brass and marble elements will add a touch of elegance and luxury.

Guests to the new Leeds restaurant can also expect comforting Thai favourites including the Red curry with chicken and pineapple (£11.25) alongside dishes less frequently found in the UK such as Spicy grilled steak salad (£11.95).

Vegetarians and vegans will also be well-catered for, with meat-free options including a punchy Butternut and cashew stir-fry (£8.50) and rich Stir fried aubergine (£8.50) and most dishes available as vegan on request.

Rosa’s Thai Cafe Founder Saiphin Moore said: “We can’t think of a better place to open our next Rosa’s Thai Cafe. The Leeds restaurant scene is thriving and it’s such an inspiring place for foodies - we look forward to joining them. We’re really looking forward to meeting all of our local customers when we open the doors next month and I’m already cooking up some ideas for Leeds specials to launch later this year - watch this space!”

* For table reservations visit: www.rosasthaicafe.com/leeds

