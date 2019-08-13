Police renew appeal for witnesses in Stanningley Road crash which killed father-of-three Shane Grimes

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses in the Stanningley Road crash which killed father-of-three Shane Grimes.

Mr Grimes, 30, was hit by a Skoda Fabia on Stannginley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive just before 11pm on Saturday, July 13.

The driver, a 20-year-old old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Today, detectives in the Force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for any witnesses who have yet to speak to officers to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 13190356285.

Shane leaves daughter Lillie-Mae, 5 and sons Leo, 3 and Luca, aged 1.