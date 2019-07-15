'Doting' Leeds dad struck by car and killed on Stanningley Road just days after son's first birthday

Have your say

THE family of a father-of-three who was struck by a car and killed in Leeds four days after his youngest son's first birthday have paid tribute to the "loveable rogue."

Shane Grimes, 30, was hit by a Skoda Fabia on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive just before 11pm on Saturday night (July 13).

Shane Grimes

The car driver, a 20-year-old old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Grimes' father William Mark Grimes, 58, said his son had been at the Nelson Inn in Armley on Saturday night and was walking home to Bramley when he was hit.

Mr Grimes, who is treasurer of Bramley Band Club, said Shane had celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday July 10, the day after his youngest son Luca's first birthday.

He said Shane was also father to Lillie-Mae aged five and three-year-old Leo.

Mr Grimes, who works as a cleaner at Tesco in Bramley, said: "He was a brilliant dad, he loved them to bits. He doted on them."

He added: "I don't know how it happened. The hardest part is not knowing."

Shane's brother Gareth, 38, said Shane played for Bramey Band Club darts team, adding: "He was a bubbly person. Everybody knew Shane.

"If you walked into a bar you heard him before you saw him. He was the life and soul of the party. He was just a fun-loving bloke."

"He was a loving dad to three beautiful children, he would have done anything for his kids.

"I miss him, I still can't believe it's happened.

"He was a loveable rogue. If you were in a bad mood he was there and he cheered you up no matter what."

Shane also leaves sisters Tiffany, 26 and Donna, 35.

The Skoda Fabia driver, a 20-year-old old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

Floral tributes have been attached to a lamp post on the Leeds-bound side of Stanningley Road, near its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

A message attached to one of the floral tributes reads: "Rest in peace, sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, sleep tight xxx."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The Skoda was travelling away from Leeds towards Stanningley Bypass.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13190356285.