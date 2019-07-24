Police cordon off street in Harehills to coax topless man down from roof

Officers have cordoned off a street in Leeds as they attempt to get a man to come down from a roof.

Clifton Grove was taped off on Wednesday evening as officers attended as part of an arrest enquiry.

Residents watched as police tried to negotiate with the man, who was pictured atop one of the houses in just a pair of shorts and a baseball cap.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had temporarily closed off the street.

He said: "A man is refusing to come down. The area is currently sealed off. There is no threat to anyone else.

"Various emergency services have been called to get him to come down. Hopefully we will have him down by the end of the evening."