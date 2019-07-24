Man arrested in Leeds after police DRONE catches him hiding on a roof

Have your say

A suspect on the run after crashing a car in Leeds was caught - thanks to a police drone.

The wanted man was spotted trying to hide on a roof after being pursued by West Yorkshire Police following a crash near the city centre on Monday night.

Officers deployed a drone with thermal imaging camera which picked him up as he attempted to hide.

A tweet put out by the Force's Drones account on Wednesday said: "The driver made off and hid nearby.

"He would certainly have got away had it not been for our Parrot Anafi thermal drone which spotted him hiding on a flat roof!"

The Force have been approached for more details on the incident.

Records show West Yorkshire Police have been using drones since 2017 in the pursuit and locating of criminal suspects.

Earlier this year, the force announced they were using the small, flying devices to catch illegal off-road bikers, with the plan being piloted in Horbury near Wakefield.