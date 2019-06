Welcome to your new look Emerald Headingley Stadium - a £45m investment which plays home to international cricket pitch and an international level rugby stadium. Here is a tour of the new facilities in photos. READ MORE: The 36 never seen before photos of Headingley through the years

1. Emerald Headingley Stadium Plush velvet chairs, leather booths, curved bars, textured wallpaper, low lights, mirrors and linear designs would make you feasibly think you were strolling around an art deco inspired cruise ship.

2. Emerald Headingley Stadium The Emerald Suite that can cater for 450 people and over looks both the cricket and rugby pitch, private boardrooms, bars, lounges, 12 private boxes and a roof terrace.

3. Emerald Headingley Stadium There is a is capacity to feed 1,400 guests for dinner at the same time across various executive lounges.

4. Emerald Headingley Stadium Howzat for a view.

