The 36 never seen before photos of Headingley through the years
Is this the Headingley you remember?
These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.
1. Christmas Day 1986
Water engineers were working to repair this burst water main which shot 100ft into the air in Headingley. No homes lost supplies but water to thousands of properties was discoloured.
Protestors lobbied councillors to oppose plans to turn a former water pumping station into a pub. Bass Taverns and YW wanted to turn the site at the junction of Bennett Road and North Lane into a pub with parking for 72 cars.