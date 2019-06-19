The 36 never seen before photos of Headingley through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills

1. Christmas Day 1986 Water engineers were working to repair this burst water main which shot 100ft into the air in Headingley. No homes lost supplies but water to thousands of properties was discoloured.

2. July 1992 Protestors lobbied councillors to oppose plans to turn a former water pumping station into a pub. Bass Taverns and YW wanted to turn the site at the junction of Bennett Road and North Lane into a pub with parking for 72 cars.

3. March 1993 Nobody knows who built this miniature castle-shaped lavatory in Headingley - but it is one of only two outside toilets in Leeds deemed to be of outstanding architectural merit.

4. December 1989 Do you remember these shops from back int he day?

