The 36 never seen before photos of Headingley through the years

Is this the Headingley you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills

Water engineers were working to repair this burst water main which shot 100ft into the air in Headingley. No homes lost supplies but water to thousands of properties was discoloured.

1. Christmas Day 1986

Protestors lobbied councillors to oppose plans to turn a former water pumping station into a pub. Bass Taverns and YW wanted to turn the site at the junction of Bennett Road and North Lane into a pub with parking for 72 cars.

2. July 1992

Nobody knows who built this miniature castle-shaped lavatory in Headingley - but it is one of only two outside toilets in Leeds deemed to be of outstanding architectural merit.

3. March 1993

Do you remember these shops from back int he day?

4. December 1989

