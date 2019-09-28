Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Seacroft crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries after coming off his vehicle in Seacroft.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Kentmere Avenue at 7.30pm on Friday.

The male rider had come of a Grey Honda motorcycle.

The road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The man suffered head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to West Yorkshire Police.