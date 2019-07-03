Man who died after falling from Trinity Leeds car park is named

Have your say

A man who died after falling from a car park in Leeds city centre has been named as Joseph Huddlestone.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner's Court by assistant coroner Jan Alam on Wednesday.

Mr Huddleston, who was from North Yorkshire, fell from Trinity Leeds car park just after 8.30am on Thursday June 26.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at Trevelyan Square.

A full inquest into his death will take place at a later date.