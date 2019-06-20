Man dies after falling from Trinity Leeds car park

Have your say

A man has died after falling from the Trinity car park in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to the incident this morning.

Police outside the Trinity Centre car park after a man fell to his death

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8:33am today (20/6) police received reports of man having fallen from height from the Trinity car park in Leeds city centre.

"Ambulance staff attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Scenes have been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the incident."

Crime scene investigation units are now at the scene.

Two police officers are guarding a cordon set up at the rear of the nine-storey car park.

Three police cars and two vans are to the front of the building, while a CSI van and two officers remain at the rear.



A white tent has been erected behind the police cordon.

The cordon is opposite The Shed bar entrance and the bridge arches which lead to the car park entrance and exit.



CSI officers can be seen behind the cordon.



Access to the rear of the car park has been closed to the public while investigations are ongoing.