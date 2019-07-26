Man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Middleton Road in Belle Isle

Have your say

Three people have been hurt - including one seriously - after a crash in South Leeds involving a Mini and two other vehicles.

Police sealed off Middleton Road in Belle Isle at 4pm following reports of a serious crash.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a Mini, a Ford and a Mercedes had been involved in a collision and that three people had been taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Police cordon in Red Hall estate after 31-year-old woman assaulted in Leeds street

The spokesman said: "We were called at 15.57 to reports of a three car road traffic collision on Middleton Road. Fire and ambulance were called. A silver Mini, red Ford and a silver Mercedes were involved. One male driver is believed to have serious injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via the online options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting log 1299 of July 26."

Photographs and footage posted on social media showed the front of the Mini severely damaged having appeared to have collided with the side of the van near to the junction with Windmill Road.

The road remained closed off at rush hour.

Enquiries into what caused the collision are ongoing.