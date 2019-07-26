Police cordon in Red Hall estate after 31-year-old woman assaulted in Leeds street

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was assaulted in the street in the early hours of the morning.

A cordon was put in place on the Red Hall estate in Whinmoor early on Friday morning after reports of a woman being assaulted at about 0.40am.

The police cordon on the Red Hall estate in Whinmoor

The incident happened in Coal Road and officers say they are still working on the investigation.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police in Leeds are investigating a report of an assault on a 31 year old woman, which occurred at around 00:40am in the early hours of this (26/07) morning in Coal Road.

"Enquiries remain at an early stage and detectives are currently working to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident.

"Additional officers are in the area providing extra visibility and reassurance to the local community.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 85 of 26/07."

What residents in the area said

Resident Tapas Chaudhari, whose house backs onto the estate, said: "A police officer came about a couple of hours ago and told me it was some sort of fracas between a man and a woman."

One resident who did not wish to be named said: "We heard kids partying in one of the squares from about 12 until 3am.

Police say the incident happened in Coal Road

"You couldn't tell if there was an argument or not, there was a lot of screaming, shouting and music being blasted.

"The police haven't told us anything about what's happened, they just said 'there's been an incident'. The tape has been there all morning."